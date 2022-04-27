Som Distillerie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.82 crore, up 40.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.82 crore in March 2022 up 40.29% from Rs. 191.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022 up 72.55% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2022 up 27.87% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2021.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2021.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 64.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)