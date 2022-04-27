English
    Som Distillerie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.82 crore, up 40.29% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.82 crore in March 2022 up 40.29% from Rs. 191.62 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022 up 72.55% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2022 up 27.87% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2021.

    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2021.

    Som Distillerie shares closed at 64.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations268.82152.30191.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations268.82152.30191.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials99.3250.0464.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.58--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.41-2.47-6.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.685.655.73
    Depreciation4.134.234.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.6390.90120.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.481.383.93
    Other Income0.091.191.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.572.575.14
    Interest3.883.704.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.69-1.130.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.69-1.130.32
    Tax-2.700.00-3.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.39-1.133.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.39-1.133.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.39-1.133.70
    Equity Share Capital34.9932.4932.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-0.170.56
    Diluted EPS0.97-0.170.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-0.170.56
    Diluted EPS0.97-0.170.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Som Distillerie #Som Distilleries and Breweries
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:22 am
