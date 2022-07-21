 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Som Distillerie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.68 crore, up 342.2% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 437.68 crore in June 2022 up 342.2% from Rs. 98.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.66 crore in June 2022 up 303.54% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.89 crore in June 2022 up 911.99% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2021.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2021.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 74.10 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 42.64% over the last 12 months.

Som Distilleries and Breweries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 437.68 268.82 98.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 437.68 268.82 98.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.73 99.32 26.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.74 -10.41 -0.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.85 5.68 5.16
Depreciation 4.24 4.13 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.26 162.63 72.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.86 7.48 -9.15
Other Income 1.79 0.09 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.65 7.57 -8.61
Interest 3.52 3.88 4.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.13 3.69 -12.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.13 3.69 -12.61
Tax 2.47 -2.70 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.66 6.39 -12.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.66 6.39 -12.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.66 6.39 -12.61
Equity Share Capital 34.99 34.99 32.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 0.97 -1.94
Diluted EPS 3.67 0.97 -1.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 0.97 -1.94
Diluted EPS 3.67 0.97 -1.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:44 am
