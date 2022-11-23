Som Datt Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 23.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 23.47% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 31.97% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2021.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 45.90 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.40% returns over the last 6 months and 26.27% over the last 12 months.