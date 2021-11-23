Som Datt Fin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, up 441.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in September 2021 up 441.44% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021 up 724.28% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021 up 775% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2020.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 36.35 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)