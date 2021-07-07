Som Datt Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 1127.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2021 up 1127.32% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021 up 2517.39% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021 up 3228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2020.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 41.40 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 314.00% returns over the last 6 months and 109.62% over the last 12 months.