Som Datt Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, up 187.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in June 2023 up 187.37% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2023 up 184.08% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2023 up 180.87% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2022.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 234.25 on July 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.30% returns over the last 6 months and 742.63% over the last 12 months.