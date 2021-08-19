Som Datt Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 1189.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2021 up 1189.66% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021 up 1893.86% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021 up 1511.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 45.05 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 196.38% returns over the last 6 months and 158.91% over the last 12 months.