Som Datt Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 1189.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2021 up 1189.66% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021 up 1893.86% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021 up 1511.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 42.80 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 181.58% returns over the last 6 months and 145.98% over the last 12 months.