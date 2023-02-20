Som Datt Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 287.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 287.51% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 up 462.07% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2022 up 414.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.