Som Datt Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 287.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 287.51% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 up 462.07% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2022 up 414.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 108.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 313.31% returns over the last 6 months and 236.01% over the last 12 months.