Som Datt Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 69.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2021 down 69.59% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 down 78.44% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 77.14% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2020.

Som Datt Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2020.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 32.35 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)