Som Datt Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, up 1790.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2020 up 1790.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 up 3074.94% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2020 up 3600% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Som Datt Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 14.69 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.