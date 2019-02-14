Som Datt Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2018 down 39.94% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 56.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Som Datt Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

Som Datt Fin shares closed at 3.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)