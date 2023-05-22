Solitaire Mach Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore, up 87.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore in March 2023 up 87.83% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 127.06% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 73.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Solitaire Mach EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 42.40 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.90% returns over the last 6 months and -25.61% over the last 12 months.