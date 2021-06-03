Solitaire Mach Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore, up 121.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore in March 2021 up 121.66% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021 up 1000.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 up 216.13% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020.

Solitaire Mach EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 37.30 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)