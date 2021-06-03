MARKET NEWS

Solitaire Mach Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore, up 121.66% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solitaire Machine Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore in March 2021 up 121.66% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021 up 1000.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 up 216.13% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020.

Solitaire Mach EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 37.30 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)

Solitaire Machine Tools
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6.572.092.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.572.092.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.701.593.42
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.60-0.88-2.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.100.641.02
Depreciation-0.250.220.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.770.470.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.04-0.13
Other Income0.600.220.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.230.26-0.01
Interest0.030.080.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.200.18-0.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.200.18-0.03
Tax0.020.110.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.190.07-0.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.190.07-0.13
Equity Share Capital4.544.544.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.610.15-0.29
Diluted EPS2.610.15-0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.610.15-0.29
Diluted EPS2.610.15-0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

