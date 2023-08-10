Solitaire Mach Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 46.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 46.48% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 39.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Solitaire Mach EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 70.71 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.