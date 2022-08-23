Solitaire Mach Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 127.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in June 2022 up 127.59% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 357.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 up 671.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Solitaire Mach EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 61.20 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.48% returns over the last 6 months and 106.76% over the last 12 months.