Solitaire Mach Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 30.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in June 2021 down 30.22% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 264.08% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 84.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 30.95 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)