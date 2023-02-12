Solitaire Mach Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in December 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.