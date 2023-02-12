English
    Solitaire Mach Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solitaire Machine Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in December 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    Solitaire Machine Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.243.643.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.243.643.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.081.821.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.99-0.120.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.840.68
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.780.550.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.430.31
    Other Income0.080.090.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.520.40
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.430.500.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.430.500.40
    Tax0.130.110.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.390.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.390.28
    Equity Share Capital4.544.544.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.860.62
    Diluted EPS0.650.860.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.860.62
    Diluted EPS0.650.860.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited