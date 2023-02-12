Solitaire Mach Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in December 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

Solitaire Mach EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.

Read More

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 46.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.