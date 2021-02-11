Solitaire Mach Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 23.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in December 2020 down 23.99% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 70.4% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 21.31% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Solitaire Mach EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2019.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 24.20 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)