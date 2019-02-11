Solitaire Mach Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 64.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in December 2018 down 64.89% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 86.64% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 down 68% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2017.

Solitaire Mach EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2017.

Solitaire Mach shares closed at 39.95 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.51% over the last 12 months.