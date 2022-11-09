English
    Solid Stone Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 45.76% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solid Stone Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in September 2022 up 45.76% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 317.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 108.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

    Solid Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

    Solid Stone shares closed at 50.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.97% returns over the last 6 months and 94.95% over the last 12 months.

    Solid Stone Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.286.695.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.286.695.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.050.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.866.044.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.95-0.95-1.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.550.48
    Depreciation0.220.220.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.540.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.950.240.39
    Other Income0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.250.40
    Interest0.570.590.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.39-0.34-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.39-0.34-0.16
    Tax0.11-0.07-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.28-0.26-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.28-0.26-0.13
    Equity Share Capital5.385.385.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.49-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.49-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.49-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.49-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
