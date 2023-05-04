Solid Stone Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore in March 2023 down 5.36% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 131.41% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 18.1% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

Solid Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Solid Stone shares closed at 29.94 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.41% over the last 12 months.