Solid Stone Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore, up 21.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore in March 2022 up 21.97% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 79.4% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 18.6% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

Solid Stone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

Solid Stone shares closed at 39.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)