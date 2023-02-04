 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solid Stone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solid Stone Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in December 2022 up 26.54% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 231.91% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 80.95% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Solid Stone Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.23 7.28 6.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.23 7.28 6.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.03 0.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.56 7.86 4.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.62 -2.95 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.53 0.57 0.48
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.61 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 0.95 0.41
Other Income 0.08 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.92 0.97 0.41
Interest 0.59 0.57 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 0.39 -0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.33 0.39 -0.22
Tax 0.10 0.11 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.23 0.28 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.23 0.28 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 5.38 5.38 5.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.53 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.53 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.53 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.53 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited