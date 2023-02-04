Solid Stone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in December 2022 up 26.54% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 231.91% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 80.95% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Solid Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

