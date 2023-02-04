English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Solid Stone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Solid Stone Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in December 2022 up 26.54% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 231.91% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 80.95% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

    Solid Stone Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.237.286.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.237.286.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.030.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.567.864.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.62-2.95-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.570.48
    Depreciation0.220.220.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.610.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.840.950.41
    Other Income0.080.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.970.41
    Interest0.590.570.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.39-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.330.39-0.22
    Tax0.100.11-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.230.28-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.230.28-0.17
    Equity Share Capital5.385.385.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.53-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.420.53-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.53-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.420.53-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited