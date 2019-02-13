Solid Stone Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 1.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in December 2018 down 1.8% from Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 136% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018 up 25.32% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

Solid Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Solid Stone shares closed at 88.00 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)