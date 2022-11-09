Solid Stone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 45.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in September 2022 up 45.76% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 334.66% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 108.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

Solid Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Solid Stone shares closed at 50.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.97% returns over the last 6 months and 94.95% over the last 12 months.