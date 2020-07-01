Solid Stone Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in March 2020 up 27.04% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2020 down 7.96% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019.

Solid Stone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2019.

Solid Stone shares closed at 20.50 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)