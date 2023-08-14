Solid Stone Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, down 9.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2023 down 9.9% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 196.73% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 146.81% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Solid Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2022.

Solid Stone shares closed at 25.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.11% returns over the last 6 months and -42.44% over the last 12 months.