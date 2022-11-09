SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 401.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2022 down 132.78% from Rs. 30.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.65% from Rs. 75.68 crore in September 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 443.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and -67.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|338.37
|330.07
|401.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|338.37
|330.07
|401.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|182.85
|182.70
|245.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.64
|2.07
|16.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.90
|10.83
|-75.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.74
|53.84
|65.06
|Depreciation
|28.56
|28.05
|28.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.72
|70.95
|77.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-18.37
|43.87
|Other Income
|3.77
|6.48
|3.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.73
|-11.89
|47.38
|Interest
|21.96
|22.50
|17.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.23
|-34.39
|30.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.08
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.23
|-34.39
|30.23
|Tax
|-9.32
|-15.21
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.91
|-19.18
|30.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.91
|-19.18
|30.23
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|35.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-5.33
|8.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-5.33
|8.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-5.33
|8.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-5.33
|8.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited