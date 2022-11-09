 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 401.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2022 down 132.78% from Rs. 30.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.65% from Rs. 75.68 crore in September 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 443.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and -67.17% over the last 12 months.

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 338.37 330.07 401.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 338.37 330.07 401.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.85 182.70 245.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.64 2.07 16.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.90 10.83 -75.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.74 53.84 65.06
Depreciation 28.56 28.05 28.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.72 70.95 77.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.04 -18.37 43.87
Other Income 3.77 6.48 3.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.73 -11.89 47.38
Interest 21.96 22.50 17.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.23 -34.39 30.31
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.08
P/L Before Tax -19.23 -34.39 30.23
Tax -9.32 -15.21 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.91 -19.18 30.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.91 -19.18 30.23
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 35.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.75 -5.33 8.42
Diluted EPS -2.75 -5.33 8.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.75 -5.33 8.42
Diluted EPS -2.75 -5.33 8.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:17 pm
