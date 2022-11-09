English
    SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 401.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2022 down 132.78% from Rs. 30.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.65% from Rs. 75.68 crore in September 2021.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 443.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and -67.17% over the last 12 months.

    SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations338.37330.07401.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations338.37330.07401.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.85182.70245.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.642.0716.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.9010.83-75.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.7453.8465.06
    Depreciation28.5628.0528.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.7270.9577.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.04-18.3743.87
    Other Income3.776.483.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.73-11.8947.38
    Interest21.9622.5017.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.23-34.3930.31
    Exceptional Items-----0.08
    P/L Before Tax-19.23-34.3930.23
    Tax-9.32-15.21--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.91-19.1830.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.91-19.1830.23
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0035.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.75-5.338.42
    Diluted EPS-2.75-5.338.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.75-5.338.42
    Diluted EPS-2.75-5.338.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

