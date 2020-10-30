SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 397.56 crore, up 13.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 397.56 crore in September 2020 up 13.47% from Rs. 350.36 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.94 crore in September 2020 up 52.05% from Rs. 36.79 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.83 crore in September 2020 up 30.94% from Rs. 78.53 crore in September 2019.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 18.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.27 in September 2019.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,116.20 on October 29, 2020 (NSE)
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|397.56
|348.42
|350.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|397.56
|348.42
|350.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|173.45
|127.69
|159.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.10
|3.02
|23.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.39
|18.96
|-12.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.67
|54.08
|48.23
|Depreciation
|27.52
|26.14
|21.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.58
|61.19
|56.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|69.63
|57.34
|52.65
|Other Income
|5.68
|4.58
|4.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|75.31
|61.92
|57.06
|Interest
|19.37
|19.83
|20.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.94
|42.09
|36.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.94
|42.09
|36.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|55.94
|42.09
|36.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|55.94
|42.09
|36.79
|Equity Share Capital
|35.81
|26.86
|25.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.97
|15.67
|14.27
|Diluted EPS
|17.02
|14.67
|14.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.97
|15.67
|14.27
|Diluted EPS
|17.02
|14.67
|14.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm