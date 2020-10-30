SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 397.56 crore, up 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.56 crore in September 2020 up 13.47% from Rs. 350.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.94 crore in September 2020 up 52.05% from Rs. 36.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.83 crore in September 2020 up 30.94% from Rs. 78.53 crore in September 2019.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 18.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.27 in September 2019.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,116.20 on October 29, 2020 (NSE)