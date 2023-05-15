SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore in March 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 360.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 2836.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.67 crore in March 2023 up 221.44% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 407.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.