SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore in March 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 360.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 2836.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.67 crore in March 2023 up 221.44% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 407.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|380.62
|394.75
|360.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|380.62
|394.75
|360.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|195.10
|213.25
|156.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.77
|2.40
|14.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.43
|-4.25
|63.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.20
|58.27
|43.69
|Depreciation
|26.40
|27.89
|27.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.43
|79.79
|70.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.15
|17.40
|-14.80
|Other Income
|5.12
|6.77
|4.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.27
|24.17
|-10.11
|Interest
|21.96
|23.64
|21.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.31
|0.53
|-31.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.31
|P/L Before Tax
|8.31
|0.53
|-32.88
|Tax
|1.85
|0.11
|-33.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.46
|0.42
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.46
|0.42
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|36.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.12
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.12
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.12
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.12
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited