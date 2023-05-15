English
    SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore in March 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 360.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 2836.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.67 crore in March 2023 up 221.44% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 407.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.

    SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations380.62394.75360.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations380.62394.75360.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.10213.25156.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.772.4014.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.43-4.2563.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.2058.2743.69
    Depreciation26.4027.8927.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.4379.7970.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1517.40-14.80
    Other Income5.126.774.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.2724.17-10.11
    Interest21.9623.6421.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.310.53-31.57
    Exceptional Items-----1.31
    P/L Before Tax8.310.53-32.88
    Tax1.850.11-33.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.460.420.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.460.420.22
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.790.120.06
    Diluted EPS1.790.120.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.790.120.06
    Diluted EPS1.790.120.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 15, 2023 10:01 am