SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 444.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 57.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022 down 83.88% from Rs. 109.37 crore in March 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.74 in March 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 639.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)
|
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|360.82
|100.34
|444.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|360.82
|100.34
|444.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.96
|228.64
|193.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.07
|--
|19.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|63.14
|-174.49
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.69
|65.09
|56.40
|Depreciation
|27.74
|28.37
|27.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.02
|77.72
|75.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.80
|-124.99
|72.15
|Other Income
|4.69
|4.76
|9.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.11
|-120.23
|82.01
|Interest
|21.46
|17.82
|24.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.57
|-138.05
|57.15
|Exceptional Items
|-1.31
|-1.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.88
|-139.57
|57.15
|Tax
|-33.10
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|-139.57
|57.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|-139.57
|57.15
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|35.95
|35.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-38.85
|15.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-38.85
|15.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-38.85
|15.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-38.85
|15.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited