 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 444.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 57.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022 down 83.88% from Rs. 109.37 crore in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.74 in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 639.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 360.82 100.34 444.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 360.82 100.34 444.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.96 228.64 193.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.07 -- 19.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 63.14 -174.49 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.69 65.09 56.40
Depreciation 27.74 28.37 27.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.02 77.72 75.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.80 -124.99 72.15
Other Income 4.69 4.76 9.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.11 -120.23 82.01
Interest 21.46 17.82 24.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.57 -138.05 57.15
Exceptional Items -1.31 -1.52 --
P/L Before Tax -32.88 -139.57 57.15
Tax -33.10 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.22 -139.57 57.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.22 -139.57 57.15
Equity Share Capital 36.00 35.95 35.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -38.85 15.74
Diluted EPS 0.06 -38.85 15.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -38.85 15.74
Diluted EPS 0.06 -38.85 15.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #SOLARA ACTIVE P #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.