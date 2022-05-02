SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 444.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 57.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022 down 83.88% from Rs. 109.37 crore in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.74 in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 639.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)