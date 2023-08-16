English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.31 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 352.31 crore in June 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 330.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2023 down 3.65% from Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2023 up 31.25% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 369.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 2.68% over the last 12 months.

    SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations352.31380.62330.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations352.31380.62330.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.68195.10182.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.582.772.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.27-5.4310.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.1560.2053.84
    Depreciation25.8326.4028.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.0376.4370.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.6925.15-18.37
    Other Income2.075.126.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.6230.27-11.89
    Interest25.5121.9622.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.138.31-34.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-30.138.31-34.39
    Tax-10.251.85-15.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.886.46-19.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.886.46-19.18
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.521.79-5.33
    Diluted EPS-5.521.79-5.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.521.79-5.33
    Diluted EPS-5.521.79-5.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #SOLARA ACTIVE P #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!