SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore in June 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 405.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022 down 137.94% from Rs. 50.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022 down 83.45% from Rs. 97.66 crore in June 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 388.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.07% returns over the last 6 months and -77.46% over the last 12 months.

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 330.07 360.82 405.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 330.07 360.82 405.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.70 156.96 227.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.07 14.07 22.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.83 63.14 -72.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.84 43.69 60.36
Depreciation 28.05 27.74 27.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.95 70.02 74.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.37 -14.80 64.26
Other Income 6.48 4.69 5.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.89 -10.11 70.06
Interest 22.50 21.46 18.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.39 -31.57 51.14
Exceptional Items -- -1.31 -0.58
P/L Before Tax -34.39 -32.88 50.56
Tax -15.21 -33.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.18 0.22 50.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.18 0.22 50.56
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 35.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.33 0.06 14.07
Diluted EPS -5.33 0.06 14.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.33 0.06 14.07
Diluted EPS -5.33 0.06 14.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
