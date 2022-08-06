SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore in June 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 405.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2022 down 137.94% from Rs. 50.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022 down 83.45% from Rs. 97.66 crore in June 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 388.50 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.07% returns over the last 6 months and -77.46% over the last 12 months.
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|330.07
|360.82
|405.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|330.07
|360.82
|405.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|182.70
|156.96
|227.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.07
|14.07
|22.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.83
|63.14
|-72.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.84
|43.69
|60.36
|Depreciation
|28.05
|27.74
|27.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.95
|70.02
|74.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.37
|-14.80
|64.26
|Other Income
|6.48
|4.69
|5.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.89
|-10.11
|70.06
|Interest
|22.50
|21.46
|18.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.39
|-31.57
|51.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.31
|-0.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.39
|-32.88
|50.56
|Tax
|-15.21
|-33.10
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.18
|0.22
|50.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.18
|0.22
|50.56
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|35.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.33
|0.06
|14.07
|Diluted EPS
|-5.33
|0.06
|14.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.33
|0.06
|14.07
|Diluted EPS
|-5.33
|0.06
|14.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited