SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 405.57 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.57 crore in June 2021 up 16.4% from Rs. 348.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.56 crore in June 2021 up 20.12% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.66 crore in June 2021 up 10.9% from Rs. 88.06 crore in June 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.67 in June 2020.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,778.25 on August 03, 2021 (NSE)