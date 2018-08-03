SOLARA ACTIVE P standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 302.81 crore

Jun'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 302.81 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 302.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 181.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.59 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 42.37 Depreciation 19.03 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 62.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.45 Other Income 0.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.88 Interest 18.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.66 Exceptional Items -- P/L Before Tax 9.66 Tax -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -6.68 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.98 Equity Share Capital 24.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.40 Diluted EPS 0.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.40 Diluted EPS 0.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited