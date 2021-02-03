MARKET NEWS

SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 426.69 crore, up 24.15% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.69 crore in December 2020 up 24.15% from Rs. 343.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.78 crore in December 2020 up 59.62% from Rs. 41.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.48 crore in December 2020 up 35.84% from Rs. 83.54 crore in December 2019.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 18.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.95 in December 2019.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,494.25 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations426.69397.56343.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations426.69397.56343.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials189.08173.45158.99
Purchase of Traded Goods5.8514.104.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.24-13.39-14.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.4857.6751.11
Depreciation27.2927.5223.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.3368.5866.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.9069.6353.68
Other Income8.295.686.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.1975.3159.78
Interest20.4119.3718.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.7855.9441.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax65.7855.9441.21
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.7855.9441.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.7855.9441.21
Equity Share Capital35.8135.8126.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.4818.9715.95
Diluted EPS17.3117.0215.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.4818.9715.95
Diluted EPS17.3117.0215.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #SOLARA ACTIVE P #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:11 pm

