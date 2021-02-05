SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 426.69 crore, up 24.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.69 crore in December 2020 up 24.15% from Rs. 343.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.78 crore in December 2020 up 59.62% from Rs. 41.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.48 crore in December 2020 up 35.84% from Rs. 83.54 crore in December 2019.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 18.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.95 in December 2019.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 1,422.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE)