SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 401.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in September 2022 down 133.52% from Rs. 29.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 75.17 crore in September 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 443.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and -67.17% over the last 12 months.