SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 401.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in September 2022 down 133.52% from Rs. 29.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 75.17 crore in September 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 443.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and -67.17% over the last 12 months.

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 338.37 330.07 401.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 338.37 330.07 401.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.85 182.71 245.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.64 2.07 16.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.90 10.83 -75.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.15 53.84 65.94
Depreciation 28.63 28.13 28.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.26 68.07 76.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 -15.58 43.48
Other Income 3.72 6.98 3.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.66 -8.60 46.79
Interest 21.96 22.50 17.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.30 -31.10 29.76
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.08
P/L Before Tax -19.30 -31.10 29.68
Tax -9.32 -14.65 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.98 -16.45 29.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.98 -16.45 29.68
Minority Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.96 -16.43 29.71
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 35.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.77 -4.56 8.27
Diluted EPS -2.77 -4.56 8.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.77 -4.56 8.27
Diluted EPS -2.77 -4.56 8.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

