SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 338.37 crore in September 2022 down 15.75% from Rs. 401.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in September 2022 down 133.52% from Rs. 29.71 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 75.17 crore in September 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 443.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and -67.17% over the last 12 months.
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|338.37
|330.07
|401.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|338.37
|330.07
|401.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|182.85
|182.71
|245.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.64
|2.07
|16.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.90
|10.83
|-75.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.15
|53.84
|65.94
|Depreciation
|28.63
|28.13
|28.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.26
|68.07
|76.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-15.58
|43.48
|Other Income
|3.72
|6.98
|3.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.66
|-8.60
|46.79
|Interest
|21.96
|22.50
|17.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.30
|-31.10
|29.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.08
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.30
|-31.10
|29.68
|Tax
|-9.32
|-14.65
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.98
|-16.45
|29.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.98
|-16.45
|29.68
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.96
|-16.43
|29.71
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|35.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-4.56
|8.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-4.56
|8.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-4.56
|8.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-4.56
|8.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited