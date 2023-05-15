SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore in March 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 360.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 up 100.53% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.45 crore in March 2023 up 172.7% from Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 407.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|380.62
|394.75
|360.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|380.62
|394.75
|360.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|195.09
|213.24
|156.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.77
|2.40
|14.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.43
|-4.25
|63.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.19
|58.45
|43.73
|Depreciation
|26.45
|27.98
|27.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.23
|79.91
|69.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.32
|17.02
|-14.29
|Other Income
|4.68
|7.17
|6.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.00
|24.19
|-8.22
|Interest
|21.96
|23.64
|21.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.04
|0.55
|-29.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.31
|P/L Before Tax
|5.04
|0.55
|-31.00
|Tax
|1.28
|0.12
|-32.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.76
|0.43
|1.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.76
|0.43
|1.81
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.77
|0.45
|1.88
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|36.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.12
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.12
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.12
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.12
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited