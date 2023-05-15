English
    SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 380.62 crore in March 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 360.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 up 100.53% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.45 crore in March 2023 up 172.7% from Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 407.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.

    SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations380.62394.75360.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations380.62394.75360.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.09213.24156.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.772.4014.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.43-4.2563.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.1958.4543.73
    Depreciation26.4527.9827.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.2379.9169.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3217.02-14.29
    Other Income4.687.176.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0024.19-8.22
    Interest21.9623.6421.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.040.55-29.69
    Exceptional Items-----1.31
    P/L Before Tax5.040.55-31.00
    Tax1.280.12-32.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.760.431.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.760.431.81
    Minority Interest0.010.020.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.770.451.88
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0036.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.120.53
    Diluted EPS1.050.120.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.120.53
    Diluted EPS1.050.120.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
