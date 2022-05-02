SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 444.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022 down 96.68% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022 down 82% from Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.57 in March 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 639.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)
|
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|360.82
|100.34
|444.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|360.82
|100.34
|444.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.95
|228.65
|193.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.07
|--
|19.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|63.14
|-174.49
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.73
|65.52
|56.98
|Depreciation
|27.82
|28.44
|27.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.40
|77.50
|75.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.29
|-125.28
|71.67
|Other Income
|6.07
|4.73
|9.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.22
|-120.55
|81.45
|Interest
|21.47
|17.82
|24.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.69
|-138.37
|56.62
|Exceptional Items
|-1.31
|-1.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.00
|-139.89
|56.62
|Tax
|-32.81
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.81
|-139.89
|56.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.81
|-139.89
|56.61
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|0.02
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.88
|-139.87
|56.65
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|35.94
|35.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|-38.93
|15.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|-38.93
|15.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|-38.93
|15.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|-38.93
|15.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited