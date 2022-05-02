 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 444.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022 down 96.68% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022 down 82% from Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.57 in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 639.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 360.82 100.34 444.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 360.82 100.34 444.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.95 228.65 193.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.07 -- 19.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 63.14 -174.49 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.73 65.52 56.98
Depreciation 27.82 28.44 27.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.40 77.50 75.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.29 -125.28 71.67
Other Income 6.07 4.73 9.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.22 -120.55 81.45
Interest 21.47 17.82 24.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.69 -138.37 56.62
Exceptional Items -1.31 -1.52 --
P/L Before Tax -31.00 -139.89 56.62
Tax -32.81 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.81 -139.89 56.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.81 -139.89 56.61
Minority Interest 0.07 0.02 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.88 -139.87 56.65
Equity Share Capital 36.00 35.94 35.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -38.93 15.57
Diluted EPS 0.53 -38.93 15.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -38.93 15.57
Diluted EPS 0.53 -38.93 15.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #SOLARA ACTIVE P #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.