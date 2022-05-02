SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 444.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022 down 96.68% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022 down 82% from Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.57 in March 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 639.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)