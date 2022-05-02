English
    SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 360.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 444.21 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022 down 96.68% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022 down 82% from Rs. 108.89 crore in March 2021.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.57 in March 2021.

    SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 639.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)

    SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations360.82100.34444.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations360.82100.34444.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.95228.65193.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.07--19.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks63.14-174.49-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.7365.5256.98
    Depreciation27.8228.4427.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.4077.5075.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.29-125.2871.67
    Other Income6.074.739.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.22-120.5581.45
    Interest21.4717.8224.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.69-138.3756.62
    Exceptional Items-1.31-1.52--
    P/L Before Tax-31.00-139.8956.62
    Tax-32.81--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.81-139.8956.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.81-139.8956.61
    Minority Interest0.070.020.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.88-139.8756.65
    Equity Share Capital36.0035.9435.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-38.9315.57
    Diluted EPS0.53-38.9315.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-38.9315.57
    Diluted EPS0.53-38.9315.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #SOLARA ACTIVE P #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
